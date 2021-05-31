Advertisement

Michael Jordan donates $1 million to journalism, sports programs at Ga. college

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies.

The gift announced Friday will help enrich the school’s journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

The program has focused on the lack of Black leadership in sports journalism and athletics. It has produced more than 80 graduates who now work in media and sports.

