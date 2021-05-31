Advertisement

Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Rain chances increasing later this week with higher humidity
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we stayed cool in the upper 70s to low 80s. As we continue through this evening we’ll see the skies clear up and temperatures fall back to the middle 50s by tomorrow morning. With the clearer skies tonight you’ll have a chance at seeing the International Space Sation at 10:34 pm just look in the NW sky as it moves off to the NNE, it will be visible for about 3 minutes.

The sunshine will stick around through Tuesday and most of Wednesday with afternoon temps in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of this week. A few afternoon showers could be possible on Wednesday but more widespread rain looks possible Thursday into Friday and for next weekend. Rain totals through next weekend currently look to range from 1-2 inches. Temperatures will stay seasonal to slightly below average over the next 7 days.

Something to keep in mind, the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Tuesday and will last through November 30th. While the Atlantic may be quiet now, that will change once the season gets going. This season is expected to be above average with a forecasted 13- 20 named storms. Now is the best time to create a plan and prepare. Keep it here for the latest updates on the tropics and your local forecast.

2021 Tropical Forecast
2021 Tropical Forecast(wrdw)

