Local Memorial Day food deals

By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you and your family are looking for some dinner plans, we’re on your side with some places to get a deal on this Memorial Day.

Here’s just some of the businesses offering deals for veterans and those currently serving in our nation’s military:

  • Papa John’s is offering 25% off your order until tomorrow.
  • TGI Fridays is offering 25% off any family meal bundles.
  • Cracker Barrel offering 10% off on online orders.
  • I Heart Mac & Cheese is giving free Mac Bites or two free cups of cookies on any order today.

2.56 Earthquake shakes Summit, S.C. tonight