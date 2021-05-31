Local Memorial Day food deals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you and your family are looking for some dinner plans, we’re on your side with some places to get a deal on this Memorial Day.

Here’s just some of the businesses offering deals for veterans and those currently serving in our nation’s military:

Papa John’s is offering 25% off your order until tomorrow.



TGI Fridays is offering 25% off any family meal bundles.



Cracker Barrel offering 10% off on online orders.



I Heart Mac & Cheese is giving free Mac Bites or two free cups of cookies on any order today.



