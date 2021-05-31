Local church donates 8,000 pounds of food plus $10,000 for families in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 8,000 pounds of food went to local families in need over the weekend from local churches.

On Sunday, Wesley United Methodist Church filled more than 450 bags of food and took them to Macedonia Baptist.

Macedonia Baptist already has a food ministry, but organizers at Wesley United Methodist Church wanted to contribute to it. In addition to the food, the church also donated $10,000.

The members say efforts like these are especially important during the summer when school is out.

“Schools provide not only education but essential services like breakfast and lunch. Well that’s out over the summer months, and so it means there’s an extra burden on families that are already at critical need, and so hopefully this will be some of the supplementation of that,” Pastor Greg Porterfield, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church said.

He says that in addition to providing a service to the community, events like this are important because it fulfills their own need to serve.

