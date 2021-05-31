Advertisement

Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident

A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates look up at a fan who reportedly threw a water bottle at him as he left the court after Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had a bottle thrown at him when he left the court after the Nets’ 141-126 victory over the Celtics — the latest incident of ugly fan behavior at an NBA game.

Irving said the problem is fans feeling too entitled and treating players like they are in a human zoo. Last week, a fans was banned in Philadelphia for throwing popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook. Another was banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting at Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant said fans need to grow up and realize the game isn’t about them.

