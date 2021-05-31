Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had a bottle thrown at him when he left the court after the Nets’ 141-126 victory over the Celtics — the latest incident of ugly fan behavior at an NBA game.

Irving said the problem is fans feeling too entitled and treating players like they are in a human zoo. Last week, a fans was banned in Philadelphia for throwing popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook. Another was banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting at Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant said fans need to grow up and realize the game isn’t about them.

