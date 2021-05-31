Advertisement

I-TEAM: Fort Gordon neighborhood groundbreaking this summer

By Meredith Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update to an ongoing I-Team investigation into problems with housing at Fort Gordon. Tomorrow marks another step forward in a plan we’ve been tracking to protect our military families.

June 1 is the deadline for all private companies in charge of military housing to complete the Tenant Bill of Rights. After our I-Team uncovered things like electrical problems and reports of mold at Fort Gordon, Congress found similar problems at other installations so the Bill of Rights was born.

When it went into effect last year three key provisions weren’t finished. A universal lease, seven years of maintenance records, and a universal plan to resolve disputes.

Balfour Beatty, the British company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon, says it has been a complicated process because there are more than a dozen different companies in all.

A representative told the I-Team it was like “herding cats.” He also said any plan that’s one-size-fits-all is complicated because there are different laws in different states.

MORE: | I-TEAM: Explaining the safety behind the Tenant Bill of Rights

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator resigns after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Prince was seen Friday night at Puebla's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Ground search underway for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Barnwell...
Barnwell teen killed in fatal Barnwell County collision
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Rundown home, after rundown home, after rundown home - that’s how commissioner Jordan Johnson...
Commissioners will meet to discuss Augusta blight ordinance
Boating accident stats for Memorial Day weekend
Veterans discuss the importance of PTSD awareness this Memorial Day
While today is for military family and veterans who lost their lives in active duty we also...
Memorial Day PTSD awareness and veterans
2.56 Earthquake shakes Summit, S.C. tonight