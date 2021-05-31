I-TEAM: Fort Gordon neighborhood groundbreaking this summer

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update to an ongoing I-Team investigation into problems with housing at Fort Gordon. Tomorrow marks another step forward in a plan we’ve been tracking to protect our military families.

June 1 is the deadline for all private companies in charge of military housing to complete the Tenant Bill of Rights. After our I-Team uncovered things like electrical problems and reports of mold at Fort Gordon, Congress found similar problems at other installations so the Bill of Rights was born.

When it went into effect last year three key provisions weren’t finished. A universal lease, seven years of maintenance records, and a universal plan to resolve disputes.

Balfour Beatty, the British company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon, says it has been a complicated process because there are more than a dozen different companies in all.

A representative told the I-Team it was like “herding cats.” He also said any plan that’s one-size-fits-all is complicated because there are different laws in different states.

