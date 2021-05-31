Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday marked the beginning of Hurricane Preparedness Week, a time that the National Weather Service suggests people should take to set up a safety plan for the upcoming hurricane season.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Rohrbach says people should have a safety kit.

“Now is the time to start preparing your plan, including things like building an emergency kit that includes batteries, your prescriptions, cash. Even something like pet food is something great to have in there as well,” said Rohrbach.

Before hurricane season begins, residents in the two-state should also be sure to make an evacuation plan. Should a household be evacuated due to a hurricane, Rohrbach says that having somewhere to stay that is away from the affected region can help people avoid power outages.

Long-time South Carolina resident Kevin Earle recalls the damage left behind by Hurricane Hugo.

“I looked out the window before the power went out, turned the light on, everything was just flying everywhere. Woke up the next morning, didn’t have a back fence, everything was gone,” said Earle.

He added that with each hurricane season, preparing for inclement weather became easier.

“Once you go through something one time,” said Earle, “you kind of prepare yourself to be better for the next time.”

As the 2021 hurricane season starts on June 1, be sure to stay up to date with the latest weather developments by visiting the National Weather Service website or tune in to WRDW’s First Alert forecast.

You can also stay up to date with the national weather emergency websites for our areas:

South Carolina Emergency Management Division website

Georgia Department of Public Health

National Hurricane Center

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.