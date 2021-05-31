Honoring heroes face to face at Veterans Memorial Park wreath-laying ceremony

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here at home to commemorate all of the fallen Aiken County veterans there was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park. The Aiken Mayor, Rick Osbon, is speaking there followed by the wreath-laying with a moment of prayer.

Memorial Day ceremonies this year marking a return to in-person after last year’s remembrances took the form of drive-by or virtual events.

The people at the ceremony say there is so much value in being here in person. Just being able to walk through and stop to view each name one by one is something virtual ceremonies just couldn’t match.

“When we didn’t have anything else, virtual was okay, but being in person, it means a lot more,” said Julia Carter, Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The crowds here today are a different scene from other ceremonies last year where there were no hugs, no handshakes, only distance.

“The ability to do things personally beats the heck out of doing it through some type of electronic media,” said Joseph Featherston, retired marine corps major.

And there’s something different in the air when you’re here in person. Without seeing the flags, and reading the names, it’s easy to forget what the long weekend is about.

“I think we each have a challenge for that next generation that they understand that Memorial Day is more than just burgers and hotdogs,” said Mayor Rick Osborn, City of Aiken.

And they say getting the younger generation out here in person is the best way to teach them how to understand.

“Coming out here, in the first person and being able to see this, changes the way they look at things. We think it’s really important to start with kids and teach them the values while you’re doing this,” said Major Featherston.

Others tell us there’s nothing more liberating than getting back together.

“Talk about freedom, I feel like freedom is finally back here with us,” said Carter.

And the Mayor of Aiken had a good reminder during his speech today. As we’re enjoying the outdoors, or some time with family and friends today, he wants us to remember that it’s all because of those who gave their lives for our freedom to be able to do so.

