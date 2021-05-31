Advertisement

Ground search underway for missing Washington County first grade teacher

Prince was seen Friday night at Puebla's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Prince was seen Friday night at Puebla's Restaurant in Sandersville.(WCSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 46-year-old Tina Prince, who was last seen on May 28 around 8 p.m. at Puebla’s Restaurant in Sandersville.

Prince is a first grade teacher at Ridge Road Primary School. She is a white female, 5′5 in height, 130 pounds, with Auburn hair and blue eyes.

Prince’s daughter, Kenzie Prince, tells News 12 she was at the restaurant with her family Friday evening, when her mother received a call during dinner. Kenzie says Tina left to answer it and hasn’t been seen since. Kenzie says she was unable to see who was calling.

Kenzie also says her mom was supposed to meet a friend on Saturday afternoon but never showed up.

UPDATE: The 2018 Kia Forte has been located in Sandersville by investigators. Mrs. Prince has still not been...

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Deputies located Prince’s 2018 Kia Forte, but still have not located Prince.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office initially believed Prince was in the Macon area, but have invalidated that theory.

“At this time, we are concerned about her safety due to the situation at hand. All of our resources are being used to locate Ms. Prince. We will continue to search for her and all leads as we receive them,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office along with Washington County EMA began a ground search for Prince.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 553-0911.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator resigns after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Barnwell...
Barnwell teen killed in fatal Barnwell County collision
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Rundown home, after rundown home, after rundown home - that’s how commissioner Jordan Johnson...
Commissioners will meet to discuss Augusta blight ordinance
Boating accident stats for Memorial Day weekend
Veterans discuss the importance of PTSD awareness this Memorial Day
While today is for military family and veterans who lost their lives in active duty we also...
Memorial Day PTSD awareness and veterans
2.56 Earthquake shakes Summit, S.C. tonight