First grade Washington County teacher now missing for three days

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A first grade teacher from Washington County missing for three days now. 46-year-old Tina Prince first went missing Friday night while she was eating dinner at a restaurant with her family. She left the restaurant to take a phone call and didn’t come back.

We are digging into the investigation as the sheriff’s office and GBI put together the pieces of her disappearance.

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant was where 46-year-old Tina Prince was last seen by her family. The Washington County sheriff’s office spent the entire day looking for Tina. They say it’s one of the strangest missing person cases they’ve dealt with. It’s almost like trying to find a ghost.

“This is a very odd and very unusual occurrence here,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran, Washington County.

Tina’s daughter Kenzie told us Tina got up to take a phone call at dinner and never came back in. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says this is one of the strangest cases he’s had and something like this doesn’t happen often.

“This is very rare. This is probably the second major missing person case I’ve dealt with in the past 10 years,” said Sheriff Cochran.

More than 15 EMS volunteers worked to check a handful of locations they knew she had been at. Searching in the woods on the side of the highway. And Sheriff Cochran says he spoke to the family today.

“They’re very concerned as they should be. We’re very concerned because this is something she wouldn’t do,” he said.

Family members are begging if anybody has any information to please call and let the authorities know so we can help get her safely returned to her family.

Prince was last seen with a male acquaintance and all communication has been cut off by text, phone, and social media according to police. Cochran says that’s what’s making this search so difficult, but they won’t stop until they find out exactly what happened.

“We’re going to search for her until we find her,” he said. “We’ll search day after day until we locate Ms. Prince.”

We reached out to the family about what happened that Friday night, and they say they do not want to comment at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information to give them a call.

