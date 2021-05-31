Advertisement

CSRA hits Clarks Hill Lake over Memorial Day weekend

Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Appling, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday weekend is always a big one for hitting the water, but six recent drownings in our area are casting a different tone for law enforcement as they patrol the lake.

“This is definitely the most we’ve had in this short of a period of time,” said Deputy Kevin Faires, with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve gone some years without having any, or usually it might be one, maybe two, but nothing like this.”

They were out on the water Sunday hoping to prevent tragedy before it happens.

“Were just out here patrolling kind of the high volume boat areas, beach areas... just looking for people, kind of reckless stuff,” said Deputy Faires.

They say they were on the look out for things like going too fast in no wake zones, or not wearing a life vest on a jet ski (which is against the law).

“Out here on the water, you don’t know what you’ll encounter,” he said.

For all those unknowns, he says there’s some things you can do to stay ahead of the game.

“Just being prepared: getting a checklist ready, making sure you have everything ready to go,” said Deputy Faires.

He says the best checklist includes your life vests, a throwable floatation device, and enough fuel for the day.

Meanwhile, we checked in with a local business owner to see how busy the lake was for her business Sunday.

Katie Wright owns Keg Creek Watersports and says it was actually a busier weekend in 2020.

“I think that it was warmer, if I remember correctly, and I also think that nobody really felt comfortable doing things indoors,” said Wright. “So people were staying close to home, but getting outside because that was the only thing that was ‘safe’ I suppose.”

She says the weekend’s weather probably had something to do with it too.

“As far as the weekend goes, the chillier weather especially with today, and it was windy yesterday, there actually hasn’t been a pick up in business this week,” she said.

But Wright says she’s been getting more business on the weekdays than usual.

She says coming out to enjoy the lake Monday through Thursday is a great way to avoid commotion on the water, and get the feel of boating, kayaking, or jet skiing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

