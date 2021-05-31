Advertisement

Charlotte brings normal to NASCAR Cup Series going forward

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Motor Speedway delivered perhaps the most normal weekend since NASCAR returned from its COVID-19 shutdown.

There was practice, qualifying, some 50,000 fans in the stands and a Hendrick Motorsports driver taking the checkered flag. Car owner Rick Hendrick said it just felt like NASCAR was back. NASCAR shut down in March 2020 for several months due to COVID-19. When drivers got back on the track, they did it without fans at first, then with small crowds that were just a fraction of the number that normally attended.

Drivers and race organizers believe NASCAR’s momentum will continue this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator resigns after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Prince was seen Friday night at Puebla's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Ground search underway for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Barnwell...
Barnwell teen killed in fatal Barnwell County collision
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning...
Acuña hits 16th HR, ties for MLB lead as Braves beat Nats
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes during the first half of an NBA...
Fans Gone Wild: Spectator tries to get on floor at NBA game
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round...
4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Braves star Ozuna granted $20,000 bond on assault charge