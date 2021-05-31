Advertisement

Braves star Ozuna granted $20,000 bond on assault charge

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested in domestic incident, charged with aggravated...
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested in domestic incident, charged with aggravated assault strangulation, misdemeanor battery(Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
By Associated Press and Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna has been granted a $20,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

Ozuna has been jailed since Saturday, when police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call.

During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. He is expected to be released from jail later in the day.

In court, attorneys said the couple is in the process of getting divorced.

Ozuna was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand.

Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.

