Braves star Ozuna granted $20,000 bond on assault charge

FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna has been granted a $20,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

Ozuna has been jailed since Saturday, when police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call. During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. He is expected to be released from jail later in the day.

In court, attorneys said the couple is in the process of getting divorced.

