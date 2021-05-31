Braves-Mets postponed again by rain, DHs in June and July

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets scheduled for Sunday night has been postponed because of rain.

The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 26. Both games will be set for seven innings. It was the second washout of the series and third in five days for the NL East-leading Mets in a season filled with interruptions from the very beginning. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had been slated to pitch for the Mets against Max Fried in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

