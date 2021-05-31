Advertisement

Australian softball squad flies to Japan for Olympic camp

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Olympic softball squad has flown out of Sydney bound for Japan and will be among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games.

The so-called Aussie Spirit will be in camp in Ota City to prepare for its Olympic opener against host Japan on July 21. The Olympics officially open two days later. The Australian softballers will be arriving at a time of mounting pressure on Japanese organizers. Polls in Japan showing a majority of people want the Olympics delayed again or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Softball Australia officials say all players are vaccinated for COVID-19 and will take the “utmost care” inside the bio-security bubble set up for the Games.

