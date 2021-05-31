Advertisement

4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round...
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(AP) - Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced on Twitter that she was taking a break from competition and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

She had declared last week that she would not speak to the media at Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the postmatch news conference following her first-round victory Sunday. She had framed the matter as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.

Osaka announced Monday that she thought it best to withdraw “so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”

