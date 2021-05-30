Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 1:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince was seen Friday night at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Deputies searching for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The giant chicken as it stands today. (Source: WALB)
62-foot chicken starting to take shape in Georgia town
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday. He is considered armed and...
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

Latest News

The Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 is expected to have up to 20 named storms.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway
China’s ruling Communist Party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population...
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The boy's father and sister drifted more than a mile away from their boat while caught in a...
7-year-old hero recounts hourlong swim to shore after boating accident