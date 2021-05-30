Advertisement

Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A hat shop in Tennessee faces criticism for selling yellow Star of David badges, similar to those Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, that read “not vaccinated.”

The Nashville store, named Hatwrks, advertised the item Friday in a now-deleted Instagram post showing a woman smiling and wearing the star on her chest.

Jewish people were forced to wear similar badges in German-occupied areas during World War II to indicate they were Jews.

Outrage about the shop’s merchandise swiftly followed the post, and protesters staged a demonstration outside Hatwrks Saturday.

“When you take a symbol like the yellow star that was foisted upon Jews to ostracize them and make them victims and then they took all those people and brought them onto boxcars and annihilated them,” said protester Ron Rivlin. “Don’t belittle the memories of 6 million Jews by using that symbol.”

Also on Saturday, Stetson announced on Twitter it would be pulling its products from the store as a result of “the offensive content and opinions shared.”

Several posts from the Hatwrks Instagram account seemed to address the controversy. In one late Saturday, the store apologized for “any insensitivity,” saying there was no intent to trivialize the Star of David.

The incident comes shortly after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Holocaust.

She tweeted Tuesday, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Greene’s comments were met with swift backlash, including from within her own party.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WSMV contributed to this story via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Prince was seen Friday night at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Deputies searching for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The giant chicken as it stands today. (Source: WALB)
62-foot chicken starting to take shape in Georgia town
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday. He is considered armed and...
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

Latest News

The Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 is expected to have up to 20 named storms.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway
China’s ruling Communist Party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population...
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The boy's father and sister drifted more than a mile away from their boat while caught in a...
7-year-old hero recounts hourlong swim to shore after boating accident