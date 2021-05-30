Memorial Day Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds were especially stubborn this afternoon but as of 4:30 we’re finally starting to see some breaks and will continue to do so through this evening. Due to all the cloud cover our temperatures were able to stay cooler in the mid-70s and well below normal for Memorial Day Weekend.

With clearer skies by morning, temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to low 50s. Memorial Day afternoon looks beautiful with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will stick around through Tuesday and most of Wednesday with afternoon temps in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of this upcoming week. A few afternoon showers could be possible on Wednesday but more widespread rain looks possible Thursday into Friday and for next weekend. Rain totals through next weekend look to range from 1-2 inches.

Staying mostly dry for the first half of this upcoming week with elevated rain chances heading into next weekend. (WRDW)

Something to keep in mind, the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Tuesday and will last through November 30th. While the Atlantic may be quiet now, that will change once the season gets going. This season is expected to be above average with a forecasted 13- 20 named storms. Now is the best time to create a plan and prepare. Keep it here for the latest updates on the tropics and your local forecast.

2021 Tropical Forecast (wrdw)

