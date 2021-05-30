Advertisement

Memorial Day ceremonies happening around the CSRA

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you are looking to attend a ceremony to honor Memorial Day on Monday, there are several events happening around the CSRA.

Aiken County

  • Salvation Army Memorial Day Ceremony will feature the Marine Corps League and the Mayor as a speaker. Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park, 1435 Richland Drive E
  • North Augusta Memorial Day Ceremony is presented by American Legion Post 71 of North Augusta. It will start at 11 a.m. at the Post 71 headquarters located at 333 East Spring Grove Avenue

Richmond County

  • Miracle Nissan Memorial Day Event will honor military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties. They will have hamburgers and hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miracle Nissan of Augusta.
  • American Legion Post 63 will hold a Memorial Day BBQ from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 90 Milledge Road. Plates are $10 each. Checks and cash only.

Edgefield County

  • The Edgefield County Memorial Day observance will consist of a name-reading ceremony. It starts at 10 a.m. at Edgefield Veterans Memorial Park across from the National Guard Armory. If it rains, the ceremony will be held in the armory.

