Deputies searching for missing Washington County first grade teacher

Prince was seen Friday night at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 46-year-old Tina Prince, who was last seen on May 28 around 8 p.m. at Pueblo’s Restaurant in Sandersville.

Deputies located Prince’s 2018 Kia Forte, but still have not located Prince.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office initially believed Prince was in the Macon area, but have invalidated that theory.

“At this time, we are concerned about her safety due to the situation at hand. All of our resources are being used to locate Ms. Prince. We will continue to search for her and all leads as we receive them,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran.

UPDATE: The 2018 Kia Forte has been located in Sandersville by investigators. Mrs. Prince has still not been...

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Prince’s daughter, Kenzie Prince, tells News 12 she was at the restaurant with her family Friday evening, when her mother received a call during dinner. Kenzie says Tina left to answer it and hasn’t been seen since. Kenzie says she was unable to see who was calling.

Kenzie also says her mom was supposed to meet a friend on Saturday afternoon but never showed up.

Prince is a first grade teacher at Ridge Road Primary School. She is a white female, 5′5 in height, 130 pounds, with Auburn hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 553-0911.

