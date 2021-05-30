Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Looking cooler this afternoon with a beautiful Memorial Day in store. Rain chances creep back into the forecast later this upcoming week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the frontal system from yesterday has passed through, drier and cooler air has moved into our region. Lows this morning were in the mid to upper 50s with some locations staying in the 60s as well. Highs this afternoon are expected to be much cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through lunch time before breaking apart in the afternoon with winds out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. Memorial Day Monday looks beautiful with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A slight warming trend heading into the middle of this upcoming week.
A slight warming trend heading into the middle of this upcoming week.(WRDW)

Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of this upcoming week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Staying mostly dry for the first half of this upcoming week with elevated rain chances heading...
Staying mostly dry for the first half of this upcoming week with elevated rain chances heading into next weekend.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince was seen Friday night at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Deputies searching for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The giant chicken as it stands today. (Source: WALB)
62-foot chicken starting to take shape in Georgia town
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday. He is considered armed and...
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

Latest News

Memorial Day Forecast
Memorial Day Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunday Forecast
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Cool Down
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
A few storms possible into this evening. Much cooler for Memorial Day weekend.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale