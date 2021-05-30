Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Looking cooler this afternoon with a beautiful Memorial Day in store. Rain chances creep back into the forecast later this upcoming week.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the frontal system from yesterday has passed through, drier and cooler air has moved into our region. Lows this morning were in the mid to upper 50s with some locations staying in the 60s as well. Highs this afternoon are expected to be much cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through lunch time before breaking apart in the afternoon with winds out of the north between 5-10 mph.
Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. Memorial Day Monday looks beautiful with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of this upcoming week. Keep it here for the latest updates.
