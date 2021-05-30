Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Andre Wooden.

Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened on Sunday on the 2900 block of Thomas Lane. Deputies advise using caution if you see Wooden. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a 2006 Dodge Charger with Georgia tag RWC7314. He is 5′11 in height and approximately 190 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 OR (706) 821-1080.

