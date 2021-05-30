Augusta Fire, community say final goodbye to Lt. Ralph Jenkins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins was laid to rest Sunday at Walker Memorial Park, with members of the Augusta Fire Department serving as pallbearers.

In a post on Facebook, the Augusta Fire Department said, “Today the department said goodbye to Lt. Ralph Jenkins, a man who has been a mentor to dozens of firefighters, a hero to the community of Augusta, and a friend to countless others.”

Lt. Jenkins drowned May 21 at Clarks Hill Lake while reportedly trying to save another woman. His death marked the fifth local drowning the CSRA has had since early May.

