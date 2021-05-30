Advertisement

Augusta Fire, community say final goodbye to Lt. Ralph Jenkins

Augusta Fire and EMA Lt. Ralph Jenkins was laid to rest Sunday.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins was laid to rest Sunday at Walker Memorial Park, with members of the Augusta Fire Department serving as pallbearers.

In a post on Facebook, the Augusta Fire Department said, “Today the department said goodbye to Lt. Ralph Jenkins, a man who has been a mentor to dozens of firefighters, a hero to the community of Augusta, and a friend to countless others.”

Today the Department said goodbye to Lt. Ralph Jenkins, a man who has been a mentor to dozens of firefighters, a hero to the community of Augusta, and a friend to countless others. Rest easy Lt. Jenkins.

Posted by Augusta, Georgia Fire/EMA on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Lt. Jenkins drowned May 21 at Clarks Hill Lake while reportedly trying to save another woman. His death marked the fifth local drowning the CSRA has had since early May.

