Advertisement

Air Force Academy-bound Alabama teen donates his hair to kids battling cancer

By Wade Smith
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kieran Moise gave back in a big way this Memorial Day Weekend.

On Saturday at Straight to Ale Brewery in Huntsville in front of family and friends, Kieran cut his 19-inch-long afro with the goal of donating the hair for use in wigs for children battling cancer.

Kieran grew his hair for years to be able to reach this level of donation.

“I just don’t like haircuts and I haven’t gotten a real one for maybe six years,” said Moise at Saturday’s event.

[ WATCH VIDEO FROM THE HAIR DONATION HERE ]

Kieran’s mom Kelly said he knew it was time to make the donation after getting the acceptance call from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I’m going into the military and I didn’t want to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help,” said Kieran.

He was inspired to get involved after losing a friend to cancer in 8th grade. That was when he saw the good St. Jude’s Hospital did for children.

On his St. Jude’s donation page, Kieran already raised over $19,000.

Visit the page here for more information or to give to the cause.

Kieran is a recent graduate of New Century Technology High School in Huntsville and will head to the Air Force Academy this fall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince was seen Friday night at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Deputies searching for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The giant chicken as it stands today. (Source: WALB)
62-foot chicken starting to take shape in Georgia town
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday. He is considered armed and...
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

Latest News

The Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 is expected to have up to 20 named storms.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway
China’s ruling Communist Party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population...
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The boy's father and sister drifted more than a mile away from their boat while caught in a...
7-year-old hero recounts hourlong swim to shore after boating accident