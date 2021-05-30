Advertisement

62-foot chicken starting to take shape in Georgia town

By Bobby Poitevint
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald 62-foot-tall topiary chicken is taking form but not flight as begins to look more like a bird and less like a chicken coop.

Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett said the wings will be added next. He said construction did slow down over the last year because of the pandemic and that the Tennessee-based artist, Topiary Joe, was recovering from surgery. Puckett said they’re still working on a timeline for completion.

“This is not a model kit that you just snap together. No one’s ever built a 62-foot steel chicken before, so he’s having to come here, put things together, measure everything, go back to his shop in Tennessee, and start then. And so it’s been a work in progress, but I’ma tell you this is gonna be fantastic when it’s finished,” said Puckett.

Puckett said people continue to have a lot of interest in the big chicken, even newlyweds wanting to stay a night inside the soon-to-be plant-layered bird.

The money to build the chicken comes from SPLOST dollars that could only be used for tourism projects.

