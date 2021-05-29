Advertisement

Why Ga. opioid crisis ‘knows no geographic economic or demographic boundary’

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Molly Godley
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Opioid overdoses have been up in the past year across the nation, and Georgia is no exception.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said during the pandemic, state officials have seen more people either start or restart addictive behavior.

“This is a crisis that knows no geographic economic or demographic boundary. It has impacted everybody, and we’ve got to do all that we can to get out help to those who need it,” said Carr.

He said the statewide Opioid Task Force works to provide resources to those struggling with addiction.

One of his focuses is to get resources outside urban areas.

“One of the things that we’ve seen is that if you’re in a non-urban area, your opportunity for rehabilitation goes down dramatically,” said Carr.

He said there are times when medical use for opioids is done right, but in some cases, the system is taken advantage of.

“We actually filed a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors. We said that the manufacturers knew that these pills were addictive and that opioids were more addictive than they led on. Distributors had a duty to monitor suspect orders,” said Carr.

Carr hopes coming out of the pandemic will reduce some of these addictions and overdoses.

MORE | ‘I’m tired of seeing someone shot on a daily basis’: addressing gun violence in CSRA

He said another big issue in Georgia is gangs. He says kids as young as fourth grade are being recruited into gangs.

His office put together an anti-gang network to stop recruitment efforts. This network combines federal and state law enforcement. They talk about ways to improve intelligence sharing and identify successful programs.

He says 157 out of Georgia’s 159 counties have identified gang activity.

“It’s not just a metro urban issue. It’s all over the state of Georgia, and again Gang’s account for over 50% of all violent crime… We’ve got to take the violent criminals off the street so that communities can be safe.” said Carr.

Carr said Georgia has one of the best gang statutes in the nation. He says the state and federal governments communicate to maximize opportunities to stop violent crimes.

Some recent cases where the death penalty is being sought include the Ally Johnson case in Tifton, the Janiyah Brooks case in Albany, and the Moore/Hackle case in Berrien County.

Carr said often these types of cases involving the death penalty can take years.

He said it’s the job of the Attorney General’s Office to make sure families are given updates every six months on where the cases stand.

“15, 20, or 25 years for a case to finally resolve and that can be very frustrating. So, I think it’s important for our office to have a point of contact to make it easier at least to get information about what is going on in a particular individual’s case and try to provide as much comfort as you possibly can,” said Carr.

Carr said five cases are on death row, with all appeals exhausted.

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the process for those cases because they’re limiting traffic going through facilities.

Carr said when the public health emergency expires, the process will start up again.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince was seen Friday night at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Deputies searching for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The giant chicken as it stands today. (Source: WALB)
62-foot chicken starting to take shape in Georgia town
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday. He is considered armed and...
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

Latest News

The Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 is expected to have up to 20 named storms.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway
The holiday weekend is always a big one for hitting the water, but six recent drownings in our...
CSRA hits Clarks Hill Lake over Memorial Day weekend
Anthony's 6pm Weather Update: 5/30/21
(Source: AP)
Memorial Day ceremonies happening around the CSRA
Augusta Fire and EMA Lt. Ralph Jenkins was laid to rest Sunday.
Augusta Fire, community say final goodbye to Lt. Ralph Jenkins