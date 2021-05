AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local church plans to honor soldiers who died in action at their Sunday service tomorrow.

Mann-Mize United Methodist Church at 2705 Milledgeville Road in Augusta will place crosses in their garden and have a bagpipe musician to honor fallen soldiers.

Services begin at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.