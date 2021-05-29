Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is expected to move through the region today into tonight bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms. The good news is that high temperatures do look slightly lower for today, reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 6-14 mph. Most of today should be dry for most of the CSRA, so I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans.

Drier and cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be down in the mid to upper 50s. Highs on Sunday are expected to be much cooler and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

A cool down in store for your Sunday with temperatures staying below average through Memorial Day. (WRDW)

Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. Memorial Day Monday looks beautiful with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A beautiful forecast in store for this upcoming Memorial Day. (WRDW)

Rain chances start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.