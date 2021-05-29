Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

A few showers and storms possible this afternoon. Looking cooler for your Sunday with a beautiful Memorial Day forecast in store.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is expected to move through the region today into tonight bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms. The good news is that high temperatures do look slightly lower for today, reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 6-14 mph. Most of today should be dry for most of the CSRA, so I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans.

Drier and cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be down in the mid to upper 50s. Highs on Sunday are expected to be much cooler and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

A cool down in store for your Sunday with temperatures staying below average through Memorial...
A cool down in store for your Sunday with temperatures staying below average through Memorial Day.

Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. Memorial Day Monday looks beautiful with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A beautiful forecast in store for this upcoming Memorial Day.
A beautiful forecast in store for this upcoming Memorial Day.

Rain chances start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

