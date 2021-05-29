Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon a cold front moved through the region bringing a few isolated showers and breezy conditions. Temperatures today stayed in the upper 80s vs the upper 90s that we saw last week and we can expect to keep the 80s over the next few days.

Now that the front has passed drier and cooler air will move by by tomorrow. Lows Sunday morning will be down in the mid to upper 50s. Highs on Sunday are expected to be much cooler and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy through lunch time before breaking apart in the afternoon, winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. Memorial Day Monday looks beautiful with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

