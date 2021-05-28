Advertisement

Summer fun coming to the Augusta canal

(Augusta Canal Authority)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal National Heritage Area is ready to kick of summer 2021, and they are celebrating the season with new summer activities including music cruises and boat tours!

Music cruises

Bring aboard snacks and beverages of your choice and enjoy live music on a relaxing one hour and 15 minute cruise along the scenic Augusta Canal. Reservation and payment is required. Prices are $27 for adults and $25 for senior 60+, military, and students. Call (706) 823-0440 x4 to book a spot! Check-in is at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center.

DateDeparture TimePerformerStyle
June 46:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.Art of ExpressionJazz/R&B
June 116:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.Double “D”Classic Acoustic Rock
June 18 6:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.Will McCranieSouthern(ish) Pop/Rock
June 196:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.Jeremey FroebelSalute to Piano Greats
June 256:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.Karen GordonBlues, Pop, & Jazz Eclectic

Augusta Canal Discovery Center summer hours (July - August)

Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with Heritage Boat Tours at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and a Heritage/Civil Boat Tour at 1:30 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 1450 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901

FREE boat tours for teachers in July

As part of the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area’s Teacher Appreciation Month, teachers, plus one guest, ride free in July on the Augusta Canal’s Petersburg Boat Tours! Educators are asked to present a school badge, name tag, or ID card at the Discovery Center ticket desk. The tours last about one hour and include free admission to the Discovery Center. For reservations, call 706-823-0440 x4.

For more information, visit their website at Augusta Canal National Heritage Area.

