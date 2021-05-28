Columbia County mourns deputy coroner who ‘loved everyone’

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Officer is mourning the passing of one of its own, Deputy Coroner Harriett Garrison.

She died Thursday at age 73 at Doctors Hospital, according to her obituary posted by McNeill Funeral Home .

“She was a good investigator and a great person,” Coroner Vernon Collins told News 12. “She loved everybody.”

She worked in the medical field for more than 50 years and was deputy coroner for the past 15.

First responders who worked with her tell us she was a kind energy in times of high stress.

“Just to bring in that calm and that patience the way she just had this aura about her, she was just so gentle,” said Michael Christensen, an EMT-Intermediate.

“Many described her as having the ‘heart of an angel,’” according to her obituary.

When high stress situations at scenes calmed down, those who worked with her say she was always there to give the first responders a big hug to get them through.

“She would just come in, always had a smile on her face, and just full of joy, and immediately— everybody’s gotta come get a hug,” said Christensen.

She wasn’t just known for helping first responders, but also for showing kindness to families experiencing loss too.

“She treated me like she’d known me my whole life, and I’ve never met her before,” said Shannon James. “She got teary eyed with me, she talked to me, she stayed while we prayed and all that kind of stuff.”

James said Deputy Coroner Garrison talked her through the sudden passing of her fiancé six years ago, and will never forget her for it.

“In your darkest day, the smallest bit of kindness can go a long way. It doesn’t go away,” said James.

Colleagues say there’s now a big hole in their office without her.

“Harriett was a kind hearted person who helped families with death in trying to make it as comfortable for them as she could,” said Coroner Vernon Collins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Dunn’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Appling.

“She was loved by our entire office and many citizens of the county,” Collins said in a Facebook post .

“We are truly going to miss her. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

