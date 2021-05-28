Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center launches digital divide program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talk about the digital divide for low-income families and in our rural counties but it’s a problem plaguing our veterans, too. Now there’s a new program in Augusta looking to bridge the gap.

The VA says 15 percent of veteran households don’t have internet access. But in a global pandemic when Charlie Norwood needed to conduct more than 30,000 telehealth visits not having internet could also mean not having proper healthcare access.

“It was frustrating to us Vietnam veterans down there at the VA because you stay down there all day,” said Melvin Williams, an army veteran.

For veterans like Melvin Williams, a trip to the doctors is an all-day affair.

“When I left Vietnam and everything, I felt helpless,” he said.

But technology has come a long way, especially in this pandemic.

“I’m at home. That’s what I like about it. If I don’t want to go down there, they call me,” he said.

Through the VA’s Digital Divide Program veterans who prefer to stay home for their healthcare can do so with loaned devices and medical equipment.

“We had to close the doors for some of the clinics when the pandemic hit last year. We had to result to the VA video connect. And most importantly, being able to reach as many veterans as we can,” said April Harris, telehealth nurse manager at Charlie Norwood VA.

Melvin learned to take his own vitals and send them to his healthcare team every day through the VA’s online portal using an iPad given to him through Charlie Norwood.

“I learned how to do all the tests. All of it. I take my blood pressure. I take my finger sticks,” he said.

Knowing full well his doctors are on the other end checking up on him.

“If I gain five pounds, I’m getting calls from everywhere,” he said.

A small way to serve the ones who served us.

