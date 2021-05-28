Bike and ATV groups promoting positivity despite warnings from authorities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight after multiple accidents in Augusta the Richmond County Sheriffs Office says it’s aware of the ongoing problems with people riding their dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets and highways. Tonight they’re issuing a warning to riders and organizers of the groups responsible.

Tonight we spoke with one of the biking groups supporters about how they’re doing more good than harm.

It’s big, it’s loud, but riders say its all to spread a good message.

“Bikes up guns down, we’re not a gang. We’re coming together as a brother-sisterhood,” said Kelli K, Augusta Bike Life Organizer.

But the Richmond County Sheriffs Office says their good message is getting lost in translation.

They’ve received several complaints about people on dirt bikes and ATV’s “Creating a hazard on the streets.”

“It really lost me, because most of the forces (officers) they were there. They blocked traffic off for us...,” he said.

Kelli’s been riding for five years. He started Augusta Bike Life in hopes of encouraging riders to pick up a bike instead of a gun.

“I‘ve been riding bikes so its like a getaway for me. Like when I get on a bike, nothing else matters. Like whatever is going on at home or whatever I’m going through and that’s with most of this riders actually,” he said.

But since the bikes have hit the street, and their numbers have grown, the complaints have rolled in.

Richmond County says drivers have reported bike groups running red lights, swerving in and out of traffic, and performing stunts in the roadway.

Kelli says he encourages all of his riders to ride safely.

“In a couple of videos you can see the officers talking to us actually. Telling us just just follow traffic rules, we understand that, we’re working on everybody getting a helmet, I encourage everyone to ride with a helmet,” he said.

The sheriffs office says dangerous and illegal riding on the will not be tolerated.

Kelli plans to continue riding and following road rules, but also plans to keep spreading his message.

“More bikes less guns. Less violence, more positive just more peace.”

