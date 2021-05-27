Advertisement

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation. She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Memorial Day weekend could mark the first time people see old friends, go to a bar, or head out...
Memorial Day weekend could be dangerous
Grovetown Department of Public Safety is currently on the scene of a drowning at the Euchee...
Man drowns at Euchee Creek in Grovetown
Primed to party: The heightened risk of substance misuse over Memorial Day weekend