Woman charged with falsely reporting kidnapping, assault at Augusta hotel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman is now facing charges after falsely reporting that she was kidnapped and assaulted in an Augusta hotel.

On Wednesday at 8:56 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Country Inn and Suites located at 103 Sherwood Drive in reference to a welfare check.

Upon their arrival, they met with the owner/manager of the business who requested their assistance in removing an individual who had allegedly being staying in the room without paying. Deputies had to force entry into the room due to the door being latched/locked from the inside.

Upon entering they located a female, later identified as Keyanna Franklin, inside the room.

Deputies determined Franklin was the only person located inside the room and identified her as an employee with the business.

She reported to deputies that she was assaulted by a guest in the room and held against her will in the room overnight.

Investigators responded to the scene and reviewed evidence found in the room as well as surveillance video that is located throughout the property and immediately noted several inconsistencies in what was reported to them.

After a thorough and complete investigation of all facts and evidence, the Sheriff’s Office reports that Franklin has been charged with one count of false report of a crime.

She was committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. More charges may be pending, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

The falsely reported incident gained mass amounts of attention on social media after media reports listed inaccurate details of what occurred without being confirmed or released by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our agency could not release information at the time due to it being an active investigation and for the integrity of the case,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We appreciate the media outlets who did not report on this incident until the facts and evidence were investigated.”

