Vaccinated or not: Viruses are in the air this Memorial Day weekend

(Becky Phelps, KCRG)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With more masks coming off, doctors are warning people viruses other than COVID-19 that can easily spread in large groups.

Dr. Deborah Greenhouse said she has been booked up recently with children coming in to her practice with a wide range of illnesses in addition to a few COVID-19 cases.

“I think you are going to see the spread of all of these other illnesses, rhinovirus, RSD, strep, just a lot of the routine illnesses you are going to see those out there because people are out and about and gathering,” said Greenhouse.

She said in addition to respiratory viruses circulating around South Carolina, she has had patients come in with colds and even the flu.

However, her top concern is unvaccinated adults and children who are still ineligible for the vaccine contracting the virus as more people being to travel and gather.

According to an analysis by the Washington Post, the declining case and infection rates in South Carolina and around the country may convince unvaccinated people that it’s safe to unmask when experts say it isn’t yet.

“That person who isn’t immunized and goes into the grocery store and doesn’t wear a mask because we are on the honor system that person is much more high risk of catching COVID now than they were when everyone was wearing a mask in that grocery store,” Greenhouse said.

