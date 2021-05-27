Advertisement

SRP Park returning to full capacity next week

By Staff
May. 27, 2021
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW.WAGT) - Beginning Tuesday, SRP Park will return to full capacity.

The move at the home of the Augusta GreenJackets follows recent guideline updates from the Center for Disease Control, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the city of North Augusta.

Each attendee is allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. For a complete rundown of SRP Park gameday need-to-knows, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

The third homestand kicks off Tuesday at SRP Park as the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) come to town. Tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/augusta/news/jackets-return-home-for-homestand-3.

