Some Columbia County employees may see pay bump this summer

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about Columbia County’s plans to raise the minimum wage for its employees. Right now leaders are considering a budget to bump it to $15 an hour.

If passed the proposed budget would make minimum wage $15-dollars an hour for all county employees. Law enforcement, first responders, and utility workers are a few examples.

It’s important to note Columbia County school employees are not included. They fall under the Board of Education not the County Board of Commissioners. As far as county employees who make more than $15 an hour they would also get a pay raise.

We asked where the funding’s coming from to make this all possible. The county says staff has kept spending low. At the same time they’ve seen steady growth in property and sales tax revenue.

The county will vote on the proposed budget in a little more than two weeks on June 15th. If it passes we can expect to see those pay raises starting July 1st.

