S.C. officials seeking input on roadway repaving proposals

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all felt what it’s like driving down a bumpy road and wondering what kind of damage it’s doing to the car.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to fix some of those bad roads, and officials want to hear from you.

They’ve put out a plan that prioritizes different roads around the state.

Some are major roads, while others are rural.

Aiken County alone has 43 roads on the list.

There’s a section of Columbia Highway from downtown Aiken up to where the Aiken County detention center is. That’s high on the list, along with parts of Rudy Mason Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway.

You can view an interactive map of the proposals and submit comments at https://bit.ly/3vnnS48.

