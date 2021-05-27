Advertisement

S.C. officials seeking input on roadway repaving proposals

Highway
Highway(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all felt what it’s like driving down a bumpy road and wondering what kind of damage it’s doing to the car.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to fix some of those bad roads, and officials want to hear from you.

They’ve put out a plan that prioritizes different roads around the state.

Some are major roads, while others are rural.

Aiken County alone has 43 roads on the list.

There’s a section of Columbia Highway from downtown Aiken up to where the Aiken County detention center is. That’s high on the list, along with parts of Rudy Mason Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway.

You can view an interactive map of the proposals and submit comments at https://bit.ly/3vnnS48.

ROADWORK ROUNDUP | Beams to be placed for new Appling Harlem Road bridge

Copyright 2021, WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Mikell Waters, 24, of Grovetown
CSRA’s latest drowning victim mourned as ‘strong, Christian man’
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Drowning in Grovetown
Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails in Grovetown
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

Latest News

How S.C. agencies are working to make roadways safer for motorcyclists
Masks in school
Gov. Kemp to restrict schools from requiring masks
Keyanna Franklin
Woman charged with falsely reporting kidnapping, assault at Augusta hotel
Thurmond Dam
Corps to test spillway gates at Thurmond Dam next week