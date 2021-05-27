Rabid bat found in Aiken County; one dog exposed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found in Aiken County has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

The bat was found near Three Runs Plantation Drive, between Shaffle Bit Drive and Rembert Place in Aiken. DHEC says the bat was submitted on Monday and was confirmed to have rabies.

DHEC says right now, no known human exposures. One dog was exposed and is being quarantined.

DHEC says if you know of any possible exposures, you should immediately wash any parts of your body, seek medical attention and call them.

You can call the Aiken office at 803- 642-1637 during normal business hours. That is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902, and select Option 2.

DHEC says this bat is the first animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been 31 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year.

In 2020, six of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.

