Advertisement

Rabid bat found in Aiken County; one dog exposed

A dog came into contact with a rabid bat (not this one). (Source: Pixabay)
A dog came into contact with a rabid bat (not this one). (Source: Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found in Aiken County has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

The bat was found near Three Runs Plantation Drive, between Shaffle Bit Drive and Rembert Place in Aiken. DHEC says the bat was submitted on Monday and was confirmed to have rabies.

MORE | Georgia deputy demoted after police dog’s death in hot car

DHEC says right now, no known human exposures. One dog was exposed and is being quarantined.

DHEC says if you know of any possible exposures, you should immediately wash any parts of your body, seek medical attention and call them.

You can call the Aiken office at 803- 642-1637 during normal business hours. That is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902, and select Option 2.

DHEC says this bat is the first animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been 31 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year.

In 2020, six of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Drowning in Grovetown
Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails in Grovetown
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral

Latest News

Hot sun
Georgia deputy demoted after police dog’s death in hot car
N.C. man finishes 750-mile run for autism awareness in Surfside Beach
N.C. man finishes 750-mile run for autism awareness in Surfside Beach
Local caregiver honored for her hard work
Augusta caregiver awarded $5,000 for work with care home residents
Local caregiver honored for her hard work
Local caregiver honored for her hard work