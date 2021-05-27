Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

