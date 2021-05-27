On the road or at home, what to know for Memorial Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Whether you’re traveling or staying home, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Here are some things to keep in mind:

If you’re traveling

Experts predict Thursday will be the single busiest travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with AAA expecting a 60 percent increase in Memorial Day travel over last year.

It’s no surprise that numbers are up from last year, but they are still down about 13 percent from 2019, according to AAA.

Thursday through Monday, more than 37 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes. About nine out of 10 travelers will drive to their destinations this Memorial Day weekend.

If you’re driving, gas prices will be the most expensive since the 2014 Memorial Day weekend as the national average is around $3 per gallon.

In Augusta, the average is a little lower, at $2.90 per gallon as of Thursday morning.

“We’re expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

Massive demand is driving the increase, but lingering supply chain issues caused by the Colonial Pipeline outage are also a problem.

GasBuddy said it’s still seeing low-supply issues in some Southeastern states.

“Georgia, North and South Carolina, even Tennessee and Virginia are still seeing some outages over 10%,” De Haan said. “In fact, the Carolinas and Georgia still seeing over 20% of stations without fuel.”

AAA says despite the higher prices, packed roads and gas shortages, people are sticking to their plans.

To ease potential Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes starting at noon on Friday, May 28 and continuing to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

If you’re staying home

Whether it is grilling safety or the proper use of sunscreen, the team at Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America at Doctors Hospital urged local residents to have a safe holiday.

“Being safe should be as much a part of your celebration as music, beverages and grilling,” said Dr. Bounthavy Homsombath, medical director of the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. “All it takes is paying attention to the details and not getting careless as the celebration continues.”

One of the most important ways to avoid sunburn is the use of sunscreen, Homsombath said.

Make sure you’re using sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, and remember that it should be applied 30 minutes before going out in the sun.

Sunscreen needs to be reapplied regularly, especially if you are sweating profusely or spending time in the water.

Sunscreen isn’t appropriate for children under six months of age, and all children under a year old should be kept out of direct sunlight. Their skin, as well as the skin of older people, is thinner than an adult’s skin, and more susceptible to getting burned.

In general, everyone should avoid tanning for long periods, particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Sunburns can be very painful, and people are susceptible, even when it is cloudy,” said Homsombath. “Cloudy skies don’t block UV rays, and it’s the UV rays that cause sunburns.”

The start of summer also means grilling season for many, which should always include an extra serving of caution on the menu.

It starts with setting up a safe, well-ventilated area for the grill that includes a no-kid zone.

“Grilling can be dangerous, especially if you are distracted,” Homsombath said. “From the hot surfaces to the thick smoke, the hazards are all around.” June sees, on average, the second highest amount of grill fires every year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Though gas grills are typically more dangerous, both gas and charcoal grills can be responsible for burn injuries as wells as home, structure, and outdoor fires.

To stay safe, Homsombath recommends:

Keeping your grill at least 10 feet away from your house, bushes, or other flammable materials.

Never, ever using a match to check for leaks.

Finding leaks by spraying soapy water on gas line connections. If you see water bubbles, there is a leak.

Never using an accelerant such as gasoline to light a grill, bonfire or debris pile. Gas fumes can ignite and cause a large explosion.

Being careful when using lighter fluid. Do not add fluid on an already lit fire because the flames can flashback up into the container and explode.

Never trying to light a gas grill with the lid closed, as trapped gas or fumes could cause an explosion.

Always wearing short sleeves and/or tight-fitting clothing while grilling.

Using utensils with long handles to stay clear of hot surfaces.

Always shutting off the propane tank valve when not in use.

Disposing of hot coals properly: Soak with water, then stir and soak again to make sure the fire is out.

So, what happens if you do get burned? First, check for blisters, as they are signs of a more serious burn and could require emergency medical treatment. If there are blisters, try not to burst any of them. You should make sure there is no swelling of the injured area that could affect breathing, swallowing and/or circulation.

“Don’t hesitate to call us if you get burned,” said Homsombath. “No matter how small or large, or how severe, we’re here to make sure you heal properly.”

Also in the news ...

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will conduct courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the Palmetto State. In the CSRA, inspections will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Dorn Landing on Lake Thurmond.

