Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Department of Public Safety is currently on the scene of a drowning at the Euchee Creek Trails.

Chief Scott Wheatley says dispatch received a call at approximately 7 p.m. regarding a white male who was swimming in the quarry when he went under and did not resurface.

Details are limited at this time. The Columbia County Coroner is at the scene. No name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Euchee Creek Trails are closed until further notice. This drowning investigation is in its early stages. No further information is available at this time.

