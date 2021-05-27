Advertisement

Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails

Drowning in Grovetown
Drowning in Grovetown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Department of Public Safety is currently on the scene of a drowning at the Euchee Creek Trails.

Chief Scott Wheatley says dispatch received a call at approximately 7 p.m. regarding a white male who was swimming in the quarry when he went under and did not resurface.

Details are limited at this time. The Columbia County Coroner is at the scene. No name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Euchee Creek Trails are closed until further notice. This drowning investigation is in its early stages. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Kemp bans Georgia from requiring COVID-19 vaccination passports

Latest News

Whyzdom Douse
Jury finds man guilty of murdering Aiken teen in 2019
Vaccinated or not: Viruses are in the air this Memorial Day weekend
The mother of the man who died in January while in custody at the Charleston County jail...
Sutherland’s mother on son’s death: ‘They need jail today’
Demolition is officially underway at the Marshall Square property in Columbia County. This land...
Downtown development underway in Columbia County