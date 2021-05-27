Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Mikell Waters, 24, of Grovetown
CSRA’s latest drowning victim mourned as ‘strong, Christian man’
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Drowning in Grovetown
Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails in Grovetown
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

Latest News

Drivers have reportedly been seen in large groups while creating a hazardous conditions on the...
Dirt bikes and ATVs on Augusta roadways is an ongoing problem, authorities say
The names of the nine victims in the San Jose mass shooting have been released.
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
The I-Team investigates high levels of lead found inside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. One...
I-TEAM: Deputies in danger
Six drownings in our area in the last month. The latest victim 24-year-old Mikell (Michael)...
Investigation into drowning at Euchee Creek Trails
Colonial Heights residents passenger side window smashed in with brick in attempted car break-in
Authorities warn of spike in car break-ins across river region