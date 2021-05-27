Jury finds man guilty of murdering Aiken teen in 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a three-day trial, a jury found a man guilty of fatally shooting an Aiken teenager in 2019.

Whyzdom Douse, now 21, of Aiken was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan on Aug. 2, 2019.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2019, McMillan was riding in the back of a friend’s car when Douse and co-defendant Harold Bates Jr. pulled up next to them at a red light at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Waterloo Street. Prosecutors said Douse fired multiple shots to the back of the car, striking McMillan multiple times before driving away.

McMillian was driven to Aiken Regional Medical Center and was then sent that same night to Augusta Regional University for treatment. He was pronounced deceased a few hours after the shooting. At the hospital, two other passengers in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting identified Douse and Bates as the shooters, prosecutors said.

Whyzdom Douse testifies during this week's jury trial. (WRDW)

Throughout the week, jurors were able to listen to testimony and view various pieces of evidence including surveillance video of a nearby business that captured the incident and a recording of Rouse speaking to the mother of his child the day he was arrested.

“‘It was a stupid mistake and a great retaliation.’ That’s what the defendant Whyzdom Douse said on a recorded line to his girlfriend on Aug. 3, 2019 after he was arrested for the murder of Rodrick McMillan,” the state said in their opening statements and again in their closing statement.

Prosecutors additionally told the court that Douse was driving his then girlfriend’s car, a red Hyundi Elantra. After the incident, she let investigators search the vehicle. Inside, they found two 9mm shell casings. A responding Aiken Department of Public Safety officer, who took the testimony stand, said he located a similar type of shell at the scene of the crime the night the shooting occurred.

Rouse, who testified today, said Bates shot at the car after he picked him up.

“What’s the biggest mistake you’ve ever made?” Rouse’s attorney asked him while he testified.

“Picking up Rodrick McMillan,” Rouse replied.

After nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict at 8:05 p.m.

The defense responded by filing a motion for a retrial on the grounds of the trial not being sufficient. Presiding Judge Clifton Newman said he would hear the motion tomorrow morning and is expected to determine the sentence then as well.

McMillan remains in jail and awaits his own jury trial.

