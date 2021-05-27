Gov. Kemp to restrict schools from requiring masks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Governor Brian Kemp is set to sign an executive order restricting the state’s public schools from requiring masks.

Kemp made the announcement during an interview on Fox News Wednesday.

“I think the time for mandates is over,” the Republican governor said. “Georgians know what to do now. They know how to protect themselves. They know the vaccine is available. We don’t need the government mandating what someone’s child can do.”

The governor said pandemic politics are behind the advice from some medical professionals. “Some doctors are giving advice that quite honestly has been wrong because it’s politically motivated,” he said.

Kemp said he will continue to pull back all of Georgia’s restrictions.

“Now, we have very few. We got to continue to reopen the economy … it’s unfortunate there are some that continue to scare people and not want to do that when we know how to defeat this virus,” Kemp said.

It comes after the governor signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.

Back in April, Kemp made it clear he is not on board – tweeting “I do not and will not support any kind of state-mandated vaccine passport.”

It followed our bordering states, Alabama and Florida, which took similar action.

“The idea that you should have to show that to be able to participate in normal activity like going to a football game or movie theater or any of that certainly for a government to force you that’s something that is not acceptable,” Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis said.

