Advertisement

Gov. Kemp to restrict schools from requiring masks

Masks in school
Masks in school(WRDW)
By Mea Watkins
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Governor Brian Kemp is set to sign an executive order restricting the state’s public schools from requiring masks.

Kemp made the announcement during an interview on Fox News Wednesday.

“I think the time for mandates is over,” the Republican governor said. “Georgians know what to do now. They know how to protect themselves. They know the vaccine is available. We don’t need the government mandating what someone’s child can do.”

The governor said pandemic politics are behind the advice from some medical professionals. “Some doctors are giving advice that quite honestly has been wrong because it’s politically motivated,” he said.

Kemp said he will continue to pull back all of Georgia’s restrictions.

“Now, we have very few. We got to continue to reopen the economy … it’s unfortunate there are some that continue to scare people and not want to do that when we know how to defeat this virus,” Kemp said.

It comes after the governor signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.

Back in April, Kemp made it clear he is not on board – tweeting “I do not and will not support any kind of state-mandated vaccine passport.”

It followed our bordering states, Alabama and Florida, which took similar action.

“The idea that you should have to show that to be able to participate in normal activity like going to a football game or movie theater or any of that certainly for a government to force you that’s something that is not acceptable,” Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis said.

Copyright 2021 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Mikell Waters, 24, of Grovetown
CSRA’s latest drowning victim mourned as ‘strong, Christian man’
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Drowning in Grovetown
Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails in Grovetown
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
SRP Park
SRP Park returning to full capacity next week
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate