Georgia deputy demoted after police dog’s death in hot car

Hot sun
Hot sun((Source: KAIT-TV))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been demoted after the death of a police dog he was handling.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Sgt. Willie Barkley, now a deputy, was working overnight May 13 when he left K-9 officer Khan asleep in the car.

When Barkley went home, he left Khan in the car.

WMAZ-TV reports when he awoke the next day, Barkley found Khan dead in the car.

Freeman called the dog’s death “an avoidable accident.” Freeman said Barkley was demoted to deputy and moved from field operations to working at the jail.

He was also suspended for five days without pay.

