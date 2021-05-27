Advertisement

Dirt bikes and ATVs on Augusta roadways is an ongoing problem, authorities say

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says people riding dirt bikes and ATVs on streets and highways are an ongoing problem in the area.

Drivers have reportedly been seen in large groups while creating a hazardous conditions on the streets and highways by driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and stop signs, swerving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed while performing “stunts” on their dirt bikes and ATVs.

“This will not be tolerated and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive measures to make sure this type of activity is stopped,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This is a dangerous and illegal practice that can injure one of the riders or another motorist.”

MORE | Woman charged with falsely reporting kidnapping, assault at Augusta hotel

The Sheriff’s Office has reportedly identified and reached out to the riders and organizers of some of the groups that are responsible for these gatherings and explained the dangers of this illegal activity.

Authorities report enforcement action will be taken against people that engage in this activity and their bikes or ATVs are subject to be confiscated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Mikell Waters, 24, of Grovetown
CSRA’s latest drowning victim mourned as ‘strong, Christian man’
Keyanna Franklin
Woman charged with falsely reporting kidnapping, assault at Augusta hotel
Drowning in Grovetown
Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails in Grovetown
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect

Latest News

The I-Team investigates high levels of lead found inside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. One...
I-TEAM: Deputies in danger?
The I-Team investigates high levels of lead found inside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. One...
I-TEAM: Deputies in danger
Six drownings in our area in the last month. The latest victim 24-year-old Mikell (Michael)...
Investigation into drowning at Euchee Creek Trails
Colonial Heights residents passenger side window smashed in with brick in attempted car break-in
Authorities warn of spike in car break-ins across river region