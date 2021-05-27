Dirt bikes and ATVs on Augusta roadways is an ongoing problem, authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says people riding dirt bikes and ATVs on streets and highways are an ongoing problem in the area.

Drivers have reportedly been seen in large groups while creating a hazardous conditions on the streets and highways by driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and stop signs, swerving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed while performing “stunts” on their dirt bikes and ATVs.

“This will not be tolerated and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive measures to make sure this type of activity is stopped,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This is a dangerous and illegal practice that can injure one of the riders or another motorist.”

The Sheriff’s Office has reportedly identified and reached out to the riders and organizers of some of the groups that are responsible for these gatherings and explained the dangers of this illegal activity.

Authorities report enforcement action will be taken against people that engage in this activity and their bikes or ATVs are subject to be confiscated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.